Harlem Wizards player shows off trick shots at Hoosier Prairie Elementary School

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local kids got an opportunity to meet a player from the Harlem Wizards at Hoosier Prairie Elementary School.
There, the Wizards showed off some of their basketball skills while promoting their Monday night show.
The Harlem Wizards are basketball players who do trick shots to raise money for good causes.
Broadway - a player for the Wizards, says he's always happy to see people get excited about the sport.
He shared that his mission is to teach kids to have fun, no matter if they win or lose.
"As we know, sports are competitive - it's just a fun and friendly way to introduce kids to 'hey, at the beginning of it, what we learned basketball was always fun," Eric "Broadway" Jones said.
The Wizards will be playing Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Terre Haute South. Tickets are on sale here.