Happy Twosday! Don't miss out celebrating the coolest date of the decade

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River.

.Elevated river levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half
last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation
event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop
mostly minor river flooding along area rivers. Moderate flooding may
be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash depending on how
much precipitation comes with the next system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 22.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
through Wednesday March 2nd.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Happy Twosday! Don't miss out celebrating the coolest date of the decade

  • 0
Happy Twosday! Don't miss out celebrating the coolest date of the decade

The palindrome date 2/22/22 is a special date for many who plan to get married on the day.

 elladoro/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Good things come in twos. At least this Tuesday it does.

The date is February 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it's a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also falls on a Tuesday, which is now referred to as Twosday.

It's the most exceptional date in over a decade, according to palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan. He's a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon, and he has been studying palindrome dates for over 14 years.

It's a ubiquitous palindrome date because it's a palindrome when it's written in the United States format of month, day, year, and the format most other countries follow of day, month, year, Inan said.

"I feel that these dates have magical power in terms of getting people's attention, no matter what age," he said.

The last time there was a ubiquitous six-digit palindrome date was November 11, 2011, Inan noted. It's written 11/11/11.

Earlier this month on another palindrome date, February 2, Inan had the idea of writing 2/2/22 and 2/22/22 on a paper bag and wearing it on his head that day.

Throughout the day, people came up to him and inquired about his makeshift hat, he said.

"I enjoy when I get somebody's attention to this, especially some kid or college student, and it makes me feel happy that I did something good in the long term to tap into their curiosity," Inan said.

Head on down to the chapel

With as special a date as Tuesday's, it's no surprise people are flocking to their nearest chapel to get married.

Many are heading straight to Las Vegas, the marriage capital of the world.

Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, celebrated its 5 millionth marriage license over the weekend and is expecting a great turnout this Tuesday, said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya.

For a limited time, couples can obtain a marriage license at Harry Reid International Airport, the main airport in Las Vegas. The service runs through February 22.

Palindrome dates have always been busy for Sin City. On November 11, 2011, over 3,500 couples tied the knot, according to Goya, making it the city's second busiest date for wedding ceremonies of all time.

Even more celebrations

Las Vegas isn't the only city participating in the Twosday festivities.

In Sacramento, California, 222 couples will participate in a wedding at the State Capitol. The ceremony starts at 2 p.m. PT and will conclude at precisely 2:22 p.m PT.

Couples in Singapore are also eager to get married on Tuesday. As of January 24, 483 couples had registered with the Registry of Marriages to get married on the February 22, according to the South China Morning Post.

If all this talk about marriage is making you want to say "I do" on Tuesday, there is no wait for marriage licenses in Clark County, Goya said.

Who could forget that along with all the fanfare of weddings comes a day full of delicious tacos?

Taco Twosday also falls on National Margarita Day -- coincidence? (We think not.) Many restaurants around the United States are offering deals on the tart drink.

And for those who haven't booked their summer vacations yet, different resorts are offering limited-time deals for Twosday.

Even Google didn't want to miss celebrating this auspicious day. Users who type "2/22/2022" into the Google search bar and press enter will be greeted with a flurry of confetti and a sign reading "Happy Twosday 2 You!"

Don't feel sad once the day is done. February 23 through February 28 are also palindrome dates -- though not ubiquitous ones.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

