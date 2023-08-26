Happiness Bag provides resources for families and individuals with disabilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local non-profit organization provided resources for those with disabilities.
Happiness Bag in Terre Haute hosted a resource fair for individuals and families in need. There were over 40 vendors under one roof, offering support like residential services, behavioral support, respite care and case management.
Jodi Moan is the executive director at Happiness Bag. She says the number one goal is to help families navigate living with disabilities.
"Sometimes it's very overwhelming to try to navigate the system. By having multiple groups here and multiple organizations represented, this gives you kind of a one-stop shop," said Moan.
Organizers say that if you missed out, the best way to get more information is to visit the facility, or give them a call at (812) 234-8867.