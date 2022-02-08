Happiness Bag expands website to increase user-friendliness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Happiness Bag in Terre Haute is looking to help local residents with disabilities.
Staff members say they are doing this with a new, user-friendly website.
They say this is part of their facility expansion.
Happiness Bag offers several services for individuals with disabilities.
With the updated website, the organization will be able to bring in more donations to help with future renovations.
Staff say her hopes are high for the new platform and what it may mean.
"It's a total package deal for us, with the individuals we serve, we want to make it as easy as possible," said Jodi Moan, executive director at Happiness Bag.
