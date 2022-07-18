Happiness Bag 50-year-anniversary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Happiness bag is celebrating its 50-year-anniversary this upcoming weekend.
The non-profit organization is the Wabash Valley's only educational-oriented facility for individuals with disabilities.
The organization was founded in 1971 but was never incorporated until April of 1972.
The organization offers many things to those who attend. Happiness Bag is a Medicaid Waiver provider for adult day services, community habilitation, and respite care through the Indiana Bureau of developmental disability.
The organization also has summer day camps, music therapy, and residential habilitation.
Happiness Bag helps coordinate and plan recreational sports for those with developmental disabilities and also helps with the Special Olympics in Terre Haute.
For the 50-year-anniversary the company will be breaking ground for a new outdoor recreational area on Sat. July 23.