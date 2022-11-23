Handling grief over the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the holidays in full swing, many people consider this time of year the happiest time of year. But that is not the case for everyone.
Health experts say that grief over the holidays is very common.
They say one of the most important things to remember is to be patient with yourself.
Everyone grieves differently, and it's important to give yourself the time you need to heal.
It's also important that you have a support system that you can turn to during these challenging times.
"I think its important for those of us who are supporting our loved ones who lost someone is to sit down with that person ahead of time and just say, 'How can I best support you during this holiday season'? What is it that you will need from me during this holiday season?" Missy Burton, the Clinical Supervisor of Child and Adolescent Services at the Hamilton Center, said.
The say, another way of healing is getting out and serving in your local community. This can have a big impact on your mental well-being.