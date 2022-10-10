Hamilton Center to host award ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center invites community members and organizations to celebrate at an upcoming event.
The 2022 Hamilton Awards is an event to recognize people and organizations working in the community to support those struggling with addiction and mental health.
Winners will be announced at the awards event. It's happening on October 25 at 5:30 P.M.
It will be at the Sycamore Banquet Center at Indiana State University.
Because of Covid-19, all attendees are asked to wear face masks.