Hamilton Center receives more than $4 million for crisis services

The Hamilton Center received a more than $4 million from the Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services grants.
The grant is from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
The money will be used to create a new Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services program.
The program will serve both youth and adults who are in crisis.
Fifteen community mental health centers across the state are receiving $57 million in Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services grants.