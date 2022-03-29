Hamilton Center looks to continue its 24/7 services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thanks to a grant, Hamilton Center is able to continue its 24-7 services.
The center began its around-the-clock access service about 2-years ago.
The access service is available for children and adults struggling with their mental health.
Leaders at Hamilton Center say the program helps bridge the gap for people in need.
Hamilton center serves 11 counties in the Wabash Valley and surrounding areas.
No appointments are necessary to visit the center.
If you need help, you can also call 1-800-742-0787.