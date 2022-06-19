Hamilton Center in Terre Haute recognizes Juneteenth holiday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization has a message on the importance of the Juneteenth holiday.
The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute is holding a program for its employees Monday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The program will explain what Juneteenth is and why it is celebrated.
Following the program, employees will get the remainder of the day off. It will be paid time off.
Melvin L. Burks, the president of the Hamilton Center says this day is extremely significant, and he wants to relay that message.
"'We feel here at Hamilton Center, it's important enough to give the individuals a holiday. So, they can themselves, after listening to the program go and spend time with their family," Burks said.
Burks wants the community to know that the Hamilton Center has stepped up to recognize this holiday.
He urges other organizations to do the same.