Hamilton Center hosts "We Live" event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer is coming to a quick close. Now, it's about time for students to head back to school!
On Saturday, one local organization helped get families ready! The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute put on a "We Live" event.
Both volunteers and employees put together 500 school supply bags to hand out. There was also live music, a basketball tournament, vendors, and free food!
Organizers say it's all in an effort to let the community know they matter and they do have value.
"So, when someone feels that they have value their confidence rises, esteem rises, and then they become a very productive, positive citizen of our community," Hamilton Center President Melvin Burks said.
We've linked you to more Hamilton Center resources here.