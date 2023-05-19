Hamilton Center honors late doctor with building dedication

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hamilton Center is honoring one of the Wabash Valley's most loved community members.
Doctor Randy Stevens passed away in January of 2022.
He worked at Hamilton Center, helping people who battled substance abuse.
On Friday, his former company honored him by dedicating its addiction recovery center to him.
A memorial for him stands outside the newly named "Stevens Center for Addiction Recovery."
Hamilton Center CEO, Melvin Burks worked with Stevens for several years.
He says Stevens was like a mentor to him.
"It was just him. Everyone knew this guy. And he was a great guy. And he always wanted to help those individuals who were less fortunate," Burks said.
The Stevens Center for Addiction Recovery has services for people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol. It also specializes in opioid treatment programs.