Hamilton Center holds annual employee kick-off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute saw a big crowd of visitors on Friday morning.
It was a part of the Hamilton Center's annual employee kick-off.
Hundreds of employees from all around came together to experience what the town's got to offer.
The center's president, Melvin Burks, said that he appreciates his employees and is glad they can all meet up.
"When you have employees who are coming in, working for you, that makes you feel very good that they are coming here because they want to, they're coming here to serve the individuals who are needing service," Burks said.
It's the center's tenth anniversary of the event. This year around 670 employees came out to celebrate.