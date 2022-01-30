Hamilton Center hearing and vision grant to help infants

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center has recently been awarded the Terre Haute Day Nursery Fund of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation grant.
The $13,145 grant will go toward purchasing hearing and vision screening machines for the Early Head Start program.
Health experts say hearing and vision problems can have a negative impact on language and speech development.
Now, with the new equipment, doctors can identify and treat hearing and vision impairments in more infants and toddlers. The goal is to identify them early on to prevent future problems.