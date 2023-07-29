Hamilton Center CEO, Melvin Burks, is honored for 50 years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley man is being recognized for his commitment to community. Many gathered to celebrate Melvin Burks on Saturday evening at Saint George Orthodox Church.
Burks is the CEO of the Hamilton Center. For 50 years, he has served Terre Haute's kids through mentorship and coaching.
"Children matter. Children matter, and I think we all should make sure that we serve those children, wherever we're at. Serve," said Burks.
Burks has received both local and state recognition. It was announced that a scholarship has been created in his honor.