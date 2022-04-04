Hamilton Center announces starting salary raises for nurses and therapists

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center recently announced,
they will be raising starting salaries and boosting benefits for both nurses and therapists.
The CEO, Melvin Burks, says this is an important step for the organization. He says this will help prioritize the needs of locals and help them continue to serve more than a dozen communities throughout the area.
Starting salaries for nurses and therapists range from $55,000 to $73,000.
- Licensed Practical Nurse: $60,320
- Registered Nurse: $72,800
- Unlicensed Therapist: $55,000 - $63,000
- LMHC-LMFT: $63,000 - $68,000
- LCSW: $68,000 - $73,000
On top of that, a series of benefits, a $5,000 sign-on bonus, and two weeks of PTO on the first day of employment is included.
