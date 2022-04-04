Hamilton Center announces starting salary raises for nurses and therapists

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.  Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist through late Tuesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet Wednesday,
April 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks
in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  These two breaks occurred during the April 2013
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 16.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 18.2
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.3 feet
Wednesday, April 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hamilton Center announces starting salary raises for nurses and therapists

  • 0
Hamilton Center celebrates 50 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center recently announced,

they will be raising starting salaries and boosting benefits for both nurses and therapists.

The CEO, Melvin Burks, says this is an important step for the organization. He says this will help prioritize the needs of locals and help them continue to serve more than a dozen communities throughout the area.

Starting salaries for nurses and therapists range from $55,000 to $73,000.

  • Licensed Practical Nurse: $60,320
  • Registered Nurse: $72,800
  • Unlicensed Therapist: $55,000 - $63,000
  • LMHC-LMFT: $63,000 - $68,000
  • LCSW: $68,000 - $73,000

On top of that, a series of benefits, a $5,000 sign-on bonus, and two weeks of PTO on the first day of employment is included.

Click here to learn more about the Hamilton Center and its services.

