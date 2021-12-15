Ham for the holidays - one local organization is helping local families by providing Christmas dinner

TERRE HAUTE, (Ind.) - Catholic Charities is partnering with B & S Heating and Cooling to distribute hundreds of hams, and just in time for Christmas!
This is the 10th year of the ham distribution.
It will take place at Ben Franklin Elementary School this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Organizers are expecting over 300 families.
The best part is, you don't even have to sign up, you can just show up!
However, if you are picking up for another family you will need to sign a proxy. You can pick those up from the Catholic Charities food bank.
Organizers say this pick-up will provide families with everything they need to have a nice holiday dinner.
"You're really making an impact on somebody's life, and especially when you can bring a family together for a Christmas dinner. You know that's something that so many of us just don't have to think about," Catholic Charities Director Jennifer Buell said.
Catholic Charities is always taking cash donations to help with projects like this one.
You can donate by visiting their website.