Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield.
The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce Borders and Larry Bouchon, which was put on by the Greene County Economic Development Corporation.
Halvik is a woman owned business based out of Vienna, Virginia.
The new office space will serve as a meeting space and straining area for nearly 70 employees serving the Naval Warfare Center, Crane Division.
The company was recently awarded a 5 year contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center for acquisition, contracting officer representative, and purchase requisition support to deliver complex military systems spanning design, development, deployment and sustainment in Electronic Warfare, Strategic Missions, and Expeditionary Warfare.
