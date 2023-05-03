 Skip to main content
Habitat for Humanity wraps up its fourth home of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Habitat for Humanity has just completed its fourth house of the year.

A housewarming ceremony was held at the new address earlier Wednesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Kiki Long moved into the house with her two children.

She helped to put the finishing touches on the home and worked at the ReStore.

Long says after a long process, she's glad to finally settle in.

"I hoped that I one day would, but I didn't think that the time would ever come, especially this early. I'm only 25. I just turned 25 yesterday. So it's amazing to be a homeowner at that age," Long said.

Long said one of the things she's most grateful for is separate bedrooms for her kids.

