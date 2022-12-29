Gym floor at Paris High School will need to be fully replaced after Christmas day water damage

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The gym at a local high school will need to be fully replaced after a fire suppression line broke.

We first told you about the Christmas day damage Paris High School suffered earlier this week.

Crews responded within 30 minutes and spent Christmas night trying to clean the mess and save the floor.

Class at the school will return as normal after the winter break, but sporting events will need to be moved to a different facility.

School officials are working to find alternative sites for gym classes and other programs that would take place in the gym.

Officials say the gym floor replacement could last through the summer.