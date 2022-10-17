Guys Who Give presents donation to Gibault Children's Services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A check from Guys Who Give was presented to Gibault Children's Services on Monday morning.
The donated money will pay for a family visiting pavilion for kids.
The donation was for nearly $6,000.
The money will be used to create opportunities for children in the Gibault campus to visit their families outside in a park-like setting.
Melissa reed is the director of funds and development at Gibault. She spoke on her vision following the check presentation.
"This will be our first outdoor pavilion for kids to be able to visit with their families. So I think it will be a wonderful addition to our campus here at Gibault," Reed said.
Reed says this is something the kids have been looking forward to and are excited to see complete.