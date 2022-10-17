 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Guys Who Give presents donation to Gibault Children's Services

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A check from Guys Who Give was presented to Gibault Children's Services on Monday morning.

The donated money will pay for a family visiting pavilion for kids.

The donation was for nearly $6,000.

The money will be used to create opportunities for children in the Gibault campus to visit their families outside in a park-like setting.

Melissa reed is the director of funds and development at Gibault. She spoke on her vision following the check presentation.

"This will be our first outdoor pavilion for kids to be able to visit with their families. So I think it will be a wonderful addition to our campus here at Gibault," Reed said.

Reed says this is something the kids have been looking forward to and are excited to see complete.

