Guns and mental health, are background checks enough?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CDT Tuesday /10:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CDT Tuesday /10:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 20.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Friday,
April 07.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet
Wednesday, April 05.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet
Friday, April 7.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Guns and mental health, are background checks enough?

  Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the gun violence archive, there have been 130 mass shootings in 2023.

"I think what is so shocking is that there has been one almost every day and that just doesn't happen in other peer countries," volunteer leader with Moms Demand Action Jennifer Frazier said.

Monday, was the most recent.

Six people were killed, including three children, at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police have identified the 28-year-old shooter as a former student of the school. The attacker bought seven guns, legally, while being treated for an emotional disorder.

News 10 spoke to Top Guns CEO, Steve Ellis, to find out how he regulates gun sales at his store.

"What you'll find is when an individual goes into a local gun store to make a purchase, they run a background check, and they fill out a form called a 4473," Top Guns CEO Steve Ellis said.

Ellis says one of the questions has to do with mental illness.

"However, having said that...there are HIPAA laws in effect that would prohibit or prevent the government from knowing if someone is being treated for any type of mental illness. So, it really comes down to them being somewhat honest on their form," Ellis said.

He says if he notices a customer acting odd, or erratic, he will refrain from selling them the firearm. He will also alert other gun stores in the area.

News 10 also spoke to Jennifer Frazier. She's a volunteer leader with the group Moms Demand Action.

Frazier says gun violence is a public health crisis, and that doctors need to be involved.

"So, if there is somebody who maybe expresses an interest in doing something like this, then definitely...that medical provider would take the time to let authorities know that this person might be a potential risk," Frazier said.

Ellis feels if a 4473 form required mental health details, it could be infringing on a person's right to privacy.

"Are we opening Pandora's box to where we're allowing the public to know too much about our personal lives? It's a question I'm not equipped to answer," Ellis said.

According to Indiana law, there is no limit to how many guns a person can purchase at a time. The same goes for Tennessee.

Frazier says it is important for gun owners to lock their guns, keep them out of reach of children, and if you are sending your child to a friend's house -- ask them if they have a gun and how they store it.