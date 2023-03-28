Guns and mental health, are background checks enough?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the gun violence archive, there have been 130 mass shootings in 2023.
"I think what is so shocking is that there has been one almost every day and that just doesn't happen in other peer countries," volunteer leader with Moms Demand Action Jennifer Frazier said.
Monday, was the most recent.
Six people were killed, including three children, at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Police have identified the 28-year-old shooter as a former student of the school. The attacker bought seven guns, legally, while being treated for an emotional disorder.
News 10 spoke to Top Guns CEO, Steve Ellis, to find out how he regulates gun sales at his store.
"What you'll find is when an individual goes into a local gun store to make a purchase, they run a background check, and they fill out a form called a 4473," Top Guns CEO Steve Ellis said.
Ellis says one of the questions has to do with mental illness.
"However, having said that...there are HIPAA laws in effect that would prohibit or prevent the government from knowing if someone is being treated for any type of mental illness. So, it really comes down to them being somewhat honest on their form," Ellis said.
He says if he notices a customer acting odd, or erratic, he will refrain from selling them the firearm. He will also alert other gun stores in the area.
News 10 also spoke to Jennifer Frazier. She's a volunteer leader with the group Moms Demand Action.
Frazier says gun violence is a public health crisis, and that doctors need to be involved.
"So, if there is somebody who maybe expresses an interest in doing something like this, then definitely...that medical provider would take the time to let authorities know that this person might be a potential risk," Frazier said.
Ellis feels if a 4473 form required mental health details, it could be infringing on a person's right to privacy.
"Are we opening Pandora's box to where we're allowing the public to know too much about our personal lives? It's a question I'm not equipped to answer," Ellis said.
According to Indiana law, there is no limit to how many guns a person can purchase at a time. The same goes for Tennessee.
Frazier says it is important for gun owners to lock their guns, keep them out of reach of children, and if you are sending your child to a friend's house -- ask them if they have a gun and how they store it.