Shoppers here worry about gun violence, what you can do to enhance your safety

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another mass shooting leaves Americans in mourning.
A mall outside of Dallas, Texas is where the country's most recent mass shooting took place. The gunman killed eight people and injured seven others on Saturday.
The weekend rampage is just one of more than 200 in the United States this year. According to the Gun Violence Archive.
It's something people here say they can't turn a blind eye to.
"I get nervous sometimes, it's a little bit harder to go out."
Jowan Sims is a high school student at Terre Haute South Vigo. He says he thinks twice before walking into public places, and when he does -- he's more alert.
"I definitely look around more, I'm more observant of my surroundings. I pay attention to people more to see what's going on," Sims said.
That's one of the things Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says shoppers need to do to enhance their safety.
"Just today, you can't really afford to relax and not pay attention to what's going on," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.
The sheriff says if you see a suspicious looking person or activity, you need to call 911. It could look like a person wearing a long coat when its hot out, or a person carrying many bags.
"I guess it's the totality of what they're doing, and sometimes you get that gut feeling when something just doesn't look right," Plasse said.
He also says it's important to know where the exits are. If you can't leave, find a place to hide.
"Seek shelter -- find a safe place to go. You don't want to be out in the open and be an easy target for them," Plasse said.
He urges people to keep their eyes and ears open and to not shop with head phones on.
The sheriff realizes it's disheartening to even think about, but its better to be safe. He says you can't stop living -- just make sure you are being smart.