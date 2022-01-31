Gun deal gone bad: Police in Parke Co. search for witnesses after man claims he was shot trying to buy two firearms

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Parke County are looking for anyone who might have information about a weekend shooting that ended with one person in the hospital.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office says it was a deal gone bad near Montezuma.
Over the weekend, police say a man tried to buy two firearms. During the sale, there was some kind of confrontation.
Police said the man who was trying to buy the guns was shot in the leg and was able to get himself to the hospital.
Now police are searching for witnesses of the incident.
They are asking for anyone who saw two males shooting firearms on Sunday between 2 P.M. and 3:30 P.M.near a roadway in Montezuma to call detectives.
You can call the Parke County Sheriff's Office at 765-569-5413.