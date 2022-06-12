Gun control advocacy groups see uptick in volunteers in recent months

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the recent wave of mass shootings across the nation, many gun violence advocacy groups are seeing an uptick in volunteers.
Mom's Demand Action is one of those groups.
It is a group that formed after the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting almost ten years ago.
There is a chapter in all 50 states, and now more than 8 million volunteers nationwide.
In Indiana, one group leader says thousands of new people have joined the cause in the past month.
There are now more than 25,000 Hoosiers taking up a role in activism.
"They are going to become volunteers, and they are going to use their time, efforts, and energy to contact their legislators, and fight for gun sense in America," Mom's Demand Action local leader Jennifer Haan said.
Haan says you do not have to be a mom to join -- anyone can join in on the fight.
If you are interested in joining the group -- text "ACT" to 644-33.
You can learn more about their resources here.