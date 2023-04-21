Groups work to clean up Terre Haute graffiti

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a local business was defaced, volunteers got together to clean up some graffiti in Terre Haute Friday.
Glendy's Uptown Mall on 9th Street was the targeted area.
The Phoenix Recovery House teamed up with 12 Points leaders to cover up the markings.
This comes after a string of other areas in town were defaced as well.
Members of the recovery house say it is important to them to do work like this for the city.
Organizers say that the Phoenix House is always looking for more volunteers.