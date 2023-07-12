Groups partner to bring help to Sullivan tornado victims

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan are still on the path to recovery after a devastating tornado.
On Wednesday, 80 mattresses were brought to the Long-Term Recovery Coalition.
Appliance Factory donated the mattresses in partnership with Temper-Pedic.
The coalition will pass the mattresses out to people who need them. It's all to help get things back to normal in the community.
Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says things are beginning to look up for the city.
To get a mattress, you need to have a caseworker. You can register through the Recovery Coalition in Sullivan.