Group works to clean up Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute group is taking advantage of this week's beautiful weather.
Tuesday, the Society of Trash Baggers was out on the city's east side.
Volunteers were collecting litter from along State Road 46, and by the field near Walmart.
The group says it's important to do this now since farmers will soon be out planting.
They're also worried about how the trash will impact the environment and local animals.
We spoke with one Trash Bagger who says he's trying to make Terre Haute cleaner.
"I mean, everybody talks about 'Terre Haute's dirty' and all of that. Well, it's because you're throwing your trash out! Quit doing that!" Brent Youngblood said.
Another member of the Trash Baggers says in just one day he found more than 400 beer cans.