Group works to bring fresh produce to the 12 Points area - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Foods Cooperative Market is trying to open a Whole Foods grocery store in the 12 Points area.
More specifically, at 1253 Lafayette Avenue.
The board president says it's hard to get fresh produce in that area so they want to do something about it!
Terre Foods Cooperative Market" is a member-owned grocery store. The store will provide access to local, organic whole foods.
The board's asking the community for help. You can "donate money, become a member or simply volunteer your time to help.
"This is going to be a neighborhood grocery store people can walk in and get fresh produce. We're gonna focus on local and organic groceries, which are not the easiest to get in town. Local is our main focus," Board President Jim Speer said
The opening date" will depend on funding. To learn more, click here.