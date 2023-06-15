Group to fill the streets with Jeeps this weekend in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Heaps of Jeeps group invites you to come out and watch as hundreds of Jeeps make their way thru Knox County.
It's all in an effort to raise money for local first responders.
Along with the ride, the Heaps of Jeeps will be putting on a festival in Vincennes.
There will be live entertainment, food trucks and plenty of Jeeps. It happens Friday and Saturday at Highland Woods Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. each night.
You can check out the ride at two different locations.
This Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. thru 11:30 a.m. they'll be cruising thru downtown Bicknell.
Also, on Saturday, they'll go thru Red Skelton Boulevard in Vincennes down 2nd Street to Busseron Street. You can catch them there around 3:30 p.m. thru 4:30 p.m.