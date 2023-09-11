 Skip to main content
Group starts 3-day fundraising blitz

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Crew Rowing Club is in the homestretch of a fundraising blitz.

The group kicked of a 3-day board member blitz Monday.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has issued a $150,000 challenge grant to Wabash Valley Crew as part of its 30th anniversary celebration.

The grant will match every $1 given, up to $150,000 dollars. The money will help build a new boathouse in Fairbanks Park. More than 85 percent of the money has been raised

You can help by making a donation at https://wvcf.org/funds/wabash-valley-crew/.

The remaining 15 percent must be raised by Dec. 31.

