Group starts 3-day fundraising blitz

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Crew Rowing Club is in the homestretch of a fundraising blitz.
The group kicked of a 3-day board member blitz Monday.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has issued a $150,000 challenge grant to Wabash Valley Crew as part of its 30th anniversary celebration.
The grant will match every $1 given, up to $150,000 dollars. The money will help build a new boathouse in Fairbanks Park. More than 85 percent of the money has been raised
You can help by making a donation at https://wvcf.org/funds/wabash-valley-crew/.
The remaining 15 percent must be raised by Dec. 31.