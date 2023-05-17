Group of Indiana Senators introduces Kids Online Safety Act - here's what it would do

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The world can be a dangerous place for kids, and being online often puts them in a front-row seat to harm.
To address this, a group of Indiana Senators have introduced a bill: the Kids Online Safety Act.
It would require social media platforms to change its settings for minors to protect their information and make the app less addictive.
Plus, platforms would be responsible for preventing the promotion of harmful content.
This includes the promotion of suicide, eating disorders, sexual exploitation and more.
It will also give parents certain controls to help them spot possible harm easier.
Platforms would be required to do an independent audit every year. Researchers will also be allowed access to data from the platform to study the safety of minors.
Law enforcement says they see firsthand what harm can come to kids thru the internet.
Their biggest word of advice: keep an open conversation with kids.
"What parents need to do is make sure they're sitting down, and they talk to their young ones about what responsibilities there are about being on the internet," Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said.
The bill currently has bipartisan approval and is being endorsed by tech companies and mental health organizations.