...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.
This dangerous heat may continue into Thursday as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Group laces up to help kids get running

  • Updated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are getting involved in the community this Independence Day.

The Wabash Valley Road Runners hosted the Mile Race Monday morning.

Money from the race will go to "Lace-It-Up." It's a program that helps local kids get into running.

Organizers said the turnout was something the community should be proud of.

"We are really proud that our community embraces a healthy, active lifestyle, and we're proud to be one of the catalysts for that," Pamela Malone said.

Malone said that this race was the first time many of the kids ran a mile.

She said some of the more experienced kids encouraged them to do their best.

