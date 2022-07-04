Group laces up to help kids get running

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are getting involved in the community this Independence Day.
The Wabash Valley Road Runners hosted the Mile Race Monday morning.
Money from the race will go to "Lace-It-Up." It's a program that helps local kids get into running.
Organizers said the turnout was something the community should be proud of.
"We are really proud that our community embraces a healthy, active lifestyle, and we're proud to be one of the catalysts for that," Pamela Malone said.
Malone said that this race was the first time many of the kids ran a mile.
She said some of the more experienced kids encouraged them to do their best.