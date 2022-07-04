 Skip to main content
Group holds Independence Day Roe V. Wade protest at Vigo County courthouse

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people spent part of the day protesting the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade.

A group gathered outside of the Vigo County courthouse. People held signs with a pro-choice message.

Organizers say choosing to protest on Independence Day carried its own significance. They say the fight for liberty continues thru issues like abortion.

They point out that the constitution protects their rights of free speech and assembly.

"This is honestly the most American thing that somebody can do. This is what democracy looks like," Organizer CJ Stice said.

Organizers called on people to vote to help create change.

