Group continuing Christmas Day tradition by serving community

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual tradition to feed the community will continue on Christmas Day.
The Spirit of Sullivan Christmas dinner is happening Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Local business owners, community leaders, and volunteers make it happen. They were setting up Friday and will return early Saturday morning to start making meals. Other volunteers will hit the road Saturday to deliver meals to those who requested them.
The organizers say they're dedicated to making sure everyone in Sullivan County has a Christmas dinner.