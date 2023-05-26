Groundbreaking held for low income housing project

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Forty-two low income housing units are on the way to Terre Haute for people experiencing homelessness or who are disabled.
Mental Health America of West Central Indiana held a groundbreaking on Thursday on the Mullen Flats Project.
Mullen Flats and the Lotus Center will be co-located just west of Liberty Village at 2800 Elm Street.
Mullen flats will be ADA compliant.
The building will feature one bedroom/one-bathroom apartments equipped with a full kitchen, dining space, and living area.
The chief executive officer for Mental Health America says affordable housing is a big need is great in Terre Haute.
The Lotus Center will occupy commercial space on the first floor.
The center will provide emergency shelter, housing navigation, and case management for persons who lack housing
resources.
The project is expected to take nine months to a year to complete.