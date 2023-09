VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, a big project in Terre Haute will take a step forward.

ENTEK and its partners will host a private groundbreaking ceremony in the industrial park on Vigo County's southside.

It's for a new lithium separator manufacturing facility. The plant will make components for electric vehicle batteries.

ENTEK is investing about $1.5 billion.

The finished project is expected to create about 650 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2027.