Groundbreaking ceremony held for Washington Commons Project

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A bunch of construction equipment sits behind the fence on Main Street right now, but in less than a year, this will be the space for the community to gather.
As of Thursday, work began on the 3.1 million dollar Commons project in Washington.
What was once an empty gravel parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Southeast Third Street will be transformed into a place for concerts, farmer's markets, and more!
Mayor David Rhodes says he can't wait to see this project completed.
"Everybody is very excited but there will be more comments and more excitement when this develops."
Developers have said it could take up to a year for the project to be completed.
Mayor Rhodes said it is certainly possible that the Common's project could be completed just in time to hold holiday events at the end of this year.