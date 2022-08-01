Griffin Bike Park lake jump draws in a crowd

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nothing says summer fun quite like getting out to the lake!
The Lake Jump at the Griffin Bike Park takes biking to the next level.
People raced a bike down a ramp and landed right in the lake! Some people were even doing some tricks.
Organizers say that it's loads of fun for all ages and dogs.
"Alright we're out here Griffin Bike Park at the boat ramp doing the lake jump. We're having a load of fun sending people out into the lake," Park manager Rich Moore said.
The bike park has more events coming up next month.