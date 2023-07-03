Griffin Bike Park hosts dual-event celebration

Monday was a dual-event day at Griffin Bike Park, where the community kicked off its Fourth of July celebration.
In the morning, the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department in Partnership with The Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park and Friends and Griffin Bike Park hosted a triple trail opening, along with a restroom opening at Griffin Bike Park.
"But to see those things that are important and significant come into reality is quite inspiring to realize, you know, a person with vision gets nothing done without many, many hands helping," said Gene Griffin, board chairman.
In the evening, the community hosted the inaugural Griffin Bike Park Freedom Feast. The event included a visit from the Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the inspiration behind the movie character, Forest Gump.
Along with a silent auction, dinner, and awards, anyone who purchased tickets could have V.I.P. access to fireworks at Fowler Park.