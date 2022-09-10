Griffin Bike Park hosts "Bikeapalooza"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you a biker looking to show off some cool tricks? Well, here's an opportunity for you to compete with some of the best in the state!
The Griffin Bike Park is hosting its "Bikeapalooza" all weekend long!
The activities kicked off on Friday night with a movie in the park. On Saturday, folks were lighting up the dirt track for the short track finals! There were also activities like a campfire, a night ride, a pump track, and a lake jump!
Organizer Rich Moore says it's a great time to check out the park and hang out with friends!
"It finishes up our season. It brings new people out and shows them what's going on, and maybe they'll come back for next year and join us then," park manager Rich Moore said.
The fun continues on Sunday, starting with the double pump series finals at 1 p.m.
No pre-registration is required -- you can sign up at the park.
Moore says the lake jump will happen rain or shine.