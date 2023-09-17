Greene County woman killed in head-on crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead and other is seriously injured after a head-on crash in western Monroe County.
The crash happened Friday morning just before 11:30 a.m. at State Road 45 and Eller Road.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Zachary Seiger of Putnam County was traveling west on S.R. 45 when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.
That vehicle was being driven by Haylee Keller, 32, of Greene County.
Keller died on scene. The sheriff's office said Seiger was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries to his lower leg and torso.
The crash remains under investigation.