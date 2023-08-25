Greene County Sheriff's Office warns residents against phone scam

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff's Office wants you to be aware of a scam.
People int the county have reported getting calls from someone pretending to be from the Sheriff's Office. The caller ID even shows up as the Sheriff's Office number, but it's not real.
The scammer says you need to hand over money in the form of gift cards.
The Sheriff's Office says it will never call and ask you to pay for something, especially not in gift cards.
If you get a similar call, hang up immediately.