Greene County Sheriff locates "armed and dangerous" suspect

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect who was considered armed and dangerous has been found.
The Greene County Sheriff Department said Philbert Wright was located and detained Tuesday evening.
He was wanted for escape and robbery.
Original Story:
Police in Greene County need your help finding a wanted person.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Philbert Wright. He is wanted for escape and robbery.
Wright is described as 5'7" and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
If you see Wright, you should not approach him and call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.