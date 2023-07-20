Greene County police-involved shooting under investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a police-involved Greene County.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at 3936 South Old Clifty Road in Owensburg.
Greene County deputies, along with a Monroe County deputy were working to find the suspect in a Bloomington shooting.
Police found his car at the Old Clifty Road address near a tent. Officers said they heard gunfire coming from the tent as they got out of their vehicles.
A Greene County deputy fired a service rifle toward the tent.
SWAT officers from Bloomington were brought in. As the SWAT officers entered the tent, they found the suspect dead inside.
So far, police have not identified the person who was inside of the tent.