Greene County man killed in single-vehicle crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is dead after a single-vehicle weekend crash.
Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, emergency officials responded to County Road 1250 West and County Road 500 North in Greene County. Dispatchers received a crash report from an Apple Watch.
First responders initially searched the area but couldn't find a crashed vehicle. Around 11:30 that same morning, dispatchers learned a vehicle was at the bottom of a wooded ravine. Police said the driver of the Chevy Silverado pickup truck was 41-year-old Steven Gimbut, of Linton.
Police said Gimbult was driving north on County Road 1250 West, and left the road for an unknown reason, crashing into a tree and then down an embankment.
Gimbut died at the scene.