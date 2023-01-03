Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas.
York and a woman share a child in common.
The woman told police York threatened herself and her boyfriend. She also said security cameras at her boyfriend's residence show York breaking into the home.
They also believed he fired a gun. No one was home.
Police found York near the home, and he was heavily intoxicated.
He was charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Burglary
- Criminal recklessness
- Intimidation
- Criminal mischief
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated