Greene County man arrested for child sex crimes after a joint investigation between police in Indiana and Kentucky

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man will face child sex crime charges after a joint investigation between the Indiana State Police and the Kentucky State Police.
Police arrest Christopher Allen Couch, 31, of Worthington.
The investigation into Couch started in Kentucky. He was under investigation in Kentucky for child molestation.
Police in Columbus, Kentucky, contacted Indiana State Police, requesting officers here interview Couch.
Police in Kentucky believes some of the sex crimes happened in Indiana.
On Thursday, police arrested Couch, charging him with the following:
- Child Molesting, a Level 1 Felony
- Child Seduction, a Level 3 Felony
- Rape, a Level 3 Felony
- Possession Of Paraphernalia, a Class B Misdemeanor
The list of charges above only includes the crimes he's accused of in Indiana. Couch will likely face more charges in Kentucky.