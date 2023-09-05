Greene County man accused of hitting speeds of 120 mph in chase with Indiana State Police

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man will face charges after Indiana State Police allege he led them on a chase.
Officers arrested 45-year-old Christopher Weaver from Bloomfield.
Early Tuesday morning, troopers were on patrol on I-69 near Bloomington. According to the trooper, he spotted Weaver driving at an "extremely high rate of speed."
Police said when they tried to stop Weaver, he refused to stop. During a chase, he allegedly hit speeds between 70 mph and 120 mph.
He drove west to the State Road 48 entrance ramp from I-69. Weaver ultimately stopped at the Bean Blossom Nursing Home in Elletsville, where he was taken into custody.
Weaver is in the Monroe County Jail. He was was charged with:
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, a Level 6 Felony
- Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving, a Class C Misdemeanor