Greene County man accused of child molestation is pleading guilty to a lesser charge

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a Greene county child molestation case.
We first told you about Mark Taylor, 62, from Linton in August when he was arrested.
Now, Taylor is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
He was originally charged with child molestation. A negotiated plea agreement was filed on December 9.
Taylor intends to plead guilty to sexual battery. He's asking for a one-and-a-half-year sentence.
The court has not yet accepted the plea agreement. Taylor will appear in court for sentencing on January 4.