 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greene County man accused of child molestation is pleading guilty to a lesser charge

  • 0
Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a Greene county child molestation case.

We first told you about Mark Taylor, 62, from Linton in August when he was arrested.

Now, Taylor is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

He was originally charged with child molestation. A negotiated plea agreement was filed on December 9.

Taylor intends to plead guilty to sexual battery. He's asking for a one-and-a-half-year sentence.

The court has not yet accepted the plea agreement. Taylor will appear in court for sentencing on January 4.

Recommended for you